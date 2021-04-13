Ronald Acuña Jr. leads the National League offensively

The gardener of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr., has gotten off to an explosive start to the current 2021 season of the Major League Baseball – MLB, so much so that he leads the offensive departments of the entire National League.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has played 10 games so far with the Braves In the current season 2021 and although the first week did not go so well, the Venezuelan put extraordinary numbers in the second week to reign the entire National League in the Big leagues.

The Braves in the last games they have enjoyed an optimal offensive moment of Acuna Jr., hitting really great and being the player of the National League with better offensive numbers throughout the MLB.

It is good to note that this beginning of the season for Ronald Acuña Jr., is so far its best start of harvest in the MLB, being undoubtedly good news for Braves and with those who could have this year again the MVP of the National League, this time with the Venezuelan.

At the moment Acuna Jr. is a leader in the National League in average (.447), hits (17), scored (10), slugging (.947) and in OPB (1,447), numbers that are undoubtedly brilliant and have given success to the Braves in this start of the 2021 season of MLB.

Abuser Ronald Acuña Jr. received his 2nd Silver Bat In 2021 he celebrates it like this: 1️⃣ 10 C

1️⃣ 17 H

1️⃣ .447 AVG

1️⃣ .947 SLG

1️⃣ 1,447 OPS

1️⃣ 36 TB In all that he leads in the National League. He wants his second 30-30 in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/5S2xgoVriL – Raúl Zambrano Cabello (@ RaulZambrano7) April 13, 2021

The Venezuelan of the Braves This year he’s aiming for 40-40, but if he keeps putting numbers like these, he clearly paints as the next MVP in the league. National League, being a player who hits, runs and fields in the Big leagues.