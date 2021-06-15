Ronald Acuña Jr. is “The Junior” who with less pressure is killing the Major Leagues

The gardener of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr. and his friends Fernando Tatís Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are called “Los Juniors”, all three being references in the Big leagues (MLB) in less than five seasons, but the Venezuelan has proven to be the one with the least pressure, is shining significantly in the best baseball in the world and here I will show you the reason for that.

Ronald Acuña Jr. of this trio of players was the first to make his debut in the Big leagues and from that first year with the Braves he began to show that he was for really important things. A year after his debut, in 2019, two other Latino “Juniors” debuted, being Fernando Tatís and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., both sons of ex-players in the best baseball in the world.

Why is Ronald “The Junior” with less pressure?

The answer is simple, Acuna Jr. Although he has a father who was a professional baseball player, he did not play in the MLB, a situation that happens with Fernando Tatís Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., counting parents who both played in the best baseball in the world for a long time and one of them is even a member of the Hall of Fame (Vladimir Guerrero Sr.) .

Ronald Acuna use the “Jr.” for having an ex-baseball father, but the closest father he had to the MLB He was a signing in the 90s as a rookie for the New York Mets, the rest is remembered for playing many years in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), even becoming champion with the Navegantes del Magallanes.

But yes, without a doubt the gardener of the Braves Atlanta is the least pressured of these three players, but regardless, he’s a rising star and is writing his name in baseball history. Big leagues, but not only him, the Dominican “Juniors” are also being a reference and leaving behind that “pressure” for being the sons of ex-players who shone in Las Mayores.

So much Ronald Acuna, as Fernando Tatís and Vladimir Guerrero arrived at the MLB for his talents and abilities as players, not for being the son of ex-players, far from it. In less than years, they have proven to be the future of the sport.

Without a doubt, as a player Acuna Jr. already surpassed his father, since his father neither in the MLB played, Fernando Tatís Jr. signed a contract that means more than his father won in his career in the Big Top and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for me is the one who has the most pressure, because his father was one of the best hitters in the time and also, is in the Hall of Fame.

Ronald his four seasons with the Braves he has a total of 403 hits, 99 home runs, 233 RBIs, 303 runs scored and is batting .281 for life.