Ronald Acuña Jr. is not the only Venezuelan heading to the 2021 All-Star Game

The outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr., is not the only Venezuelan-born player who is shining and receiving votes for the All-Star Game of the Big leagues (MLB) 2021, as there is another group of venezuelans who are in the fight to say present at the meeting to be held in Coors Field, Colorado.

Ronald Acuña Jr. After the first bulletin, it was known that he is the second player with the most votes for the 2021 All-Star Game, where other votes also stand out. venezuelans who are heading to participate in this event that will bring together the best players from the Big leagues both the National League and the American.

Counting to Acuna Jr., there are five players venezuelans who have a fair amount of votes for the All-Star Game MLB, demonstrating this that the players of this country year after year make themselves feel in a great way in the best baseball in the world.

Ronald Acuña Jr.

The outfielder has 834,287 votes, being the most voted outfielder and is on his way to contest what will be his second All-Star Game of MLB.

Salvador Perez

This player leads the American League receivers in the voting with a total of 694,710 votes and everything seems to indicate that this 2021 he will play his seventh All-Star Game of the MLB.

Jose Altuve

The “AstroBoy” has had a really amazing year at the MLB and with 329,783 votes he is the second bartender on the young circuit with the most votes for the All-Star Game, which could be the sixth of his professional career.

Willson Contreras

The Cubs’ mask is the third player for this position in the National League with the most votes, with Yadier Molina and Buster Posey ahead of him. The Venezuelan is 194,550 and could be on his way to his third All-Star Game.

Jesus Aguilar

The Marlins has had an extremely good offensive year and with 194,550 votes he is the third baseman on the old circuit for the 2021 All-Star Game, which if he attends, will be the first for him in the MLB.

These are all the players venezuelans heading to the 2021 All-Star Game of baseball Big leagues. and it is good to note that so far, only Acuna Jr. and Salvador Pérez paint as headlines for this edition.