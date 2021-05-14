RONALD ACUÑA JR IS ABOVE ALL FORECAST

The Venezuelan is among the most outstanding in the season with the worst collective percentage when it comes to batting this season in the Major Leagues (MLB).

The overall batting average among all MLB teams is at an almost unprecedented low in the history of such statistics.

Since 1871 when Major League Baseball statistics are found and since the founding of the National League in 1876 and the founding of the American League in 1901, only twice has the overall batting average been less than AVG. .240.

Those two occasions were in 1908 when the global average was AVG .239 and in 1968 when the average was AVG .237.

Currently, this 2021 season is on track to set the record for the worst overall batting average in a season in MLB history with a very low AVG average of .234, eleven points less than AVG last season (.245) and eighteen points less than in 2019 (.252).

It’s certainly early, but so far it’s a low-productivity season of historic proportions.

Within the low activity of the bats at a general level in the Major Leagues, we can rescue some players who continue to hit outstandingly.

YerminMercedes AVG .376 JesseWinker AVG .375 MikeTrout AVG .355 YordanAlvarez AVG .347 XanderBogaerts AVG .333 YuliGurriel AVG .333 JDMartinez AVG .328 JaredWalsh AVG .328 JTRealmuto AVG .314. 312 StarlinCastro AVG. 311 AlexBregman AVG .310 NickCastellanos AVG .310 KrisBryant AVG .308 TreaTurner AVG .308 CedricMullins AVG .308 AdamFrazier AVG .307 VladimirGuerrero Jr. AVG .307

19.JustinTurner AVG .307

21. BryceHarper AVG. 306

22. EricHosmer AVG .305

23. RonaldAcuna AVG .302

The last player on this list already has 12 home runs under his belt and 24 RBIs.

UNSTOPPABLE! ACUÑA JR. KILL HENDERSON, SORIANO AND BIGGIO IN THE FIRST TURN

It is incredible how this player can connect the ball with such ease in a season that only a month has elapsed, but the pitchers have made 4 games without hitting or runs, an Azaña dine to admire.