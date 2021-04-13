Ronald Acuña Jr. honored Usain Bolt: He ran at 31 feet per second!



He hit a rolling to shortstop, a real feat.

Photo: Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Yes Usain bolt follow baseball, surely do it for players like Ronald Acuña Jr. The Venezuelan showed one of his most electrifying tools this Sunday: speed. And he did it above the level most can offer: he ran from home plate to first base at a speed of 31 feet per second, getting on base even though he grounded out to shortstop.

In MLB, the average speed is 27 feet per second. For those aliens who manage to reach 30 feet per second, their name is “elite“. Well, Acuña raised the bar a little higher, reaching 31 feet per second. His talent has no ceiling.

. @ ronaldacunajr24 beat out a groundball at 31.0 ft / sec… Elite is 30.0 ft / sec. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JoV6Q0DAcK – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 11, 2021

Acuña repeated: he scored with a fly ball that barely left the box

Tonight, Acuña Jr. did it again. Once again he gave us a class on how to play “Caribbean baseball”, leaving the soul in the field, but of course, accompanied by incredible athletic conditions even for elite athletes.

Being in third, right after hitting a triple, “El Abusador” scored thanks to a sacrifice fly that barely left the infield.

Although the ball was caught in an awkward position by second baseman, the journey that Acuña had to travel in such a short time, and the audacity to even dare to do so, is worthy of applause.

Ronald Acuña Jr. would like some Face of Baseball market share. pic.twitter.com/WNYzm9TtyB – Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 13, 2021

Here the complete video of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s base run that defies human limits.