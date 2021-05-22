Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the Grand Slam against the Pirates in the Major Leagues

Ronald Acuña Jr. connected Grand slam in today’s game between Braves Atlanta and Pittsburgh Pirates in the Big leagues – MLB.

Although it seems like a scheduled publication it is not, because Acuna Jr. shot his first Grand slam of the 2021 season in the big top with the Braves.

The Abuser took advantage of a count in favor at 3-2 and with a broken pitch extended his hands to send it flying through the right field of the Big leagues at SunTrust Park.

Ronald Acuña Jr. with this Grand slam reached 14 homers in the harvest and equaled the Asian Shohei Ohtani of the Angels of Anaheim in said department of the MLB.

Here the Grand slam:

. @ ronaldacunajr24 is having a grand evening! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/8VyZ7zn0kR – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 22, 2021

It should be noted that it is the second hit with full bases for life for Ronald Acuña Jr. in the Big leagues. In addition, he registers a .290 average with 29 RBIs on six stolen bases.

If he continues like this, he could be taken into account to be the next MVP, since he is on fire with the wood of the Braves Atlanta at Big leagues.

They are still looking for the ball that La Sabana sent to fly into the outfield of the best baseball in the world.