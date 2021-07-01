Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 22nd home run of the 2021 Major League Baseball season

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuna Jr., responded quickly to the New York Mets and hit his twenty-second home run of the season 2021 from Big leagues (MLB).

On your first turn in the game Braves vs Mets, Ronald Acuña Jr. gave the Queens syrup of their own medicine with his # 22 home run of the season 2021 from Big leagues, since Pete Alonso had opened the board with a two-run homer.

The Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to hit the Mets in a great way and this time David Peterson was executed, who made a mistake by leaving the entire area of ​​power of the first batter of the Braves a sinker, which was another home run for this player in the MLB 2021.

Here’s the home run:

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s 22nd home run. pic.twitter.com/dhefS5RBAT – Justin Groc (@jgroc) June 30, 2021

Acuna Jr. and the home run have gotten along pretty well with the Mets this season 2021 from MLB and here as first in the order he got a new initial hit in his career, this being 447 feet in distance and 113.3 miles per hour in exit speed.

The Venezuelan of the Braves With this home run he reaches 48 RBIs and 75 hits in 264 at-bats in the current campaign of Big leagues.