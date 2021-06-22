Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 20th home run of the season with the Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. connected his home run 20 of the season with Braves of Atlanta in the 2021 campaign of the Big leagues – MLB.

Acuna Jr. could not be noticed with Jacob DeGrom on the mound, but in the second game of the double run, “El Abusador” took advantage of a launch that stayed in the power zone to send it flying throughout the central garden of the big tent .

With this home run, Ronald Acuña Jr. reached 20 home runs in the current harvest of the Big leagues and he is just two homers away from the home run lead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Here the video:

🚨 THE BEAST! Ronald Acuña Jr. with his # 20 home run of the season. #Make itBig pic.twitter.com/Fxf5mLeXQP – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 22, 2021

In that same game, Ronald Acuña Jr. He took an excellent out to Pete Alonso, who dared to want to grab an extra base but found the Venezuelan’s bracelet who had no mercy on him. Big leagues.

In the 2021 harvest, the beast registers .292 average, 20 homers and 45 RBIs with the Braves from Atlanta in the MLB.

How about the Creole season?