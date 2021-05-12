Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 11th home run of the season with the Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. he hit his eleventh home run of the 2021 season with the Braves Atlanta at Big leagues. “El Abusador” was once again a leader in the MLB.

Scheduled note, it doesn’t matter when you read this because Ronald Acuña Jr. reconnected home run and is the leader of the 2021 season momentarily of said department of the Big leagues.

What of Acuna Jr. He has no words, a few days ago he was hit in his left little finger on a fastball at 98 MPH that scared the organization of the Braves for a possible serious injury that took them away from the team for some time MLB.

However, today he connected home run between the center and right field of SunTrust Park of the Big leagues. In addition, it was a solid line that came off the tree of “El Abusador”.

Here the video:

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 11th home run of the season to lead MLB.

In the current season of Big leagues, Ronald Acuña Jr. He has a batting average of .317 with 23 RBIs and 11 homers with today. In addition, he has stolen six bases and could be close to a possible 40-40 in the MLB.

They are still looking for that home run of the Venezuelan who continues on with the Atlanta organization in the big top.