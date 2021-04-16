Ronald Acuña Jr. dominates the 2021 Major League season at will

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr., has had a start of season 2021 great, so much so that offensively he leads all of the baseball Major League Baseball – MLB.

Not only in the National League, but also adding the numbers of the American League player, the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. is the matatan of the offensive in the season 2021 from MLB, making it clear that its beginning is serious for this course.

Here are their numbers:

7 home runs – (First place) 23 hits – (First place) 17 runs scored – (First place) 6 doubles – (Second place) 14 RBIs – (Third place) .442 average – (Third place) 1,000 SLG – (First place ) 1,492 OPS – (First place)

In addition, in other offensive departments that are taken into account in the MLB, Acuna Jr. is the leader, having without a doubt this season 2021 the best start with the wood in his career as a professional baseball player with the team of Braves.

Here is the report:

What really stands out about these statistics of the Los Angeles player Braves, is that the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. has the best WAR of the MLB on the season 2021, being that surprising considering the importance in the game of this number.

Also thanks to its extra bases, a total of 14, Acuna Jr. He is the one who has reached the most bases in the present season 2021 of the Big leagues, also adding that this is due to the speed that the Venezuelan has shown in his legs to run with the Braves.