Ronald Acuña Jr. busts Bryce Harper at second base (video) Opening Day 2021 Major League Baseball news

In the best style of the immortal Puerto Rican Roberto Clemente, the Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr. broke the millionaire Bryce harper in today’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on the weekend of Opening day (Opening Day) 2021 of the MLB (Big leagues). Below the video.

Little did it matter to Ronald Acuna Jr. that the Atlanta Braves have moved it from centerfield (center field) to rigthfield (right field) of the 2020 season to the 2021 of MLB, to give the CF to Christian Pache, because the abuser has shown in the best style of the legendary Roberto Clemente that he is a player with cnco tools, even more and thus he blew up Bryce harper at second base:

PLAY IN DEFENSE💥 Bryce Harper got the hit but didn’t reach second base Ronald Acuña with the great defensive play for the third out #MLBxFOX Braves 0-0 Phillies pic.twitter.com/pfsXoSensd – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 3, 2021

Already Ronald Acuna Jr. I had done it at the end of Spring training (Spring Training) 2021 from MLB by busting similarly to JD Martinez of the Boston Red Sox.

