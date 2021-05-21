Ronald Acuña Jr. brings preference for an NBA team

The Venezuelan of the Atlanta Braves in the Big leagues (MLB), Ronald Acuña Jr., arrived at a new game of the season with an outfit alluding to the basketball of the NBA, making clear his fanaticism for the Atlanta Hawks.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has proven to be a faithful follower of basketball and on the eve of the Playoffs of the NBA, did not miss the opportunity to arrive at SunTrust Park in the Atlanta Hawks uniform and with the Trae Young number.

But … we don’t know if it really Acuna Jr., who is a figure of the MLB Currently, he is a fan of the Hawks in the NBA or for simply being a figure of this city that gives little support to this team, returning to the postseason of the best basketball in the world.

However, there is no doubt that a horse and reference of the Big leagues wear at least one photo the jersey of a team of the NBA, is a lot to talk about and generate interest, even sales to the Hawks could bring you.

Acuna Jr., the Hawks player Trae Young and the also Venezuelan of Atlanta United soccer, Josef Martínez, are the most recognized sports characters in this city of Atlanta and this is part of that market that we already know.

Also, the important thing is that the Hawks will not go to the Playoffs of the NBA alone, since from the baseball of the MLB they have support in that first series against the New York Knicks

Here are the photos: