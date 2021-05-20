Ronald Acuña Jr. and Pablo Sandoval key in the Braves season

Braves from Atlanta has had a good start to the 2021 season in the Big leagues. Ronald Acuña Jr. Pablo Sandoval, Charlie Morton and company have given him good chemistry in the MLB.

David O ‘Brien published an article in The Athletic of some of the factors that today keep Braves from Atlanta three games from the lead in the NL East position.

Among them, there are some veterans, other young people and not so much that they have been the key to the victories of the Atlanta organization in the Big leagues.

Here we share the keys to the victories of the Braves:

Charlie Morton has had a good start to the campaign in the MLB

William Contreras has done well in catching

Ronald Acuña Jr. still decisive

Pablo Sandoval continues to respond as emergent in Big leagues. Austin Riley still has good numbers at the plate

Although some of the factors that we share with him were not reported by David O’Brien, the ElFildeo team also adds the necessary ones since the Braves could easily get into the World Series of the MLB.

Those of Atlanta They would only have to strengthen their bullpen, which has not produced the best results and both their manager and management must be clear about that Achilles heel.