Ronald Acuña Jr. and José Altuve the Venezuelans with the most home runs as leadoff

Jose Altuve Y Ronald Acuña Jr. are the Venezuelans with the most home runs What leadoff in the Big leagues – MLB.

A data published by ElExtrabase indicates that both Astroboy and El Abusador are the two creoles who lead the department of home runs lining up like leadoff.

The beast, as they have begun to call it, Ronald Acuña Jr. is the leader of this statistic with 85 home runs, while Jose Altuve He is not far behind and yesterday he added his number 50 against the Red Sox for all the Green Monster of Fenway Park in the MLB.

It should be noted that, as explained by the ElExtrabase portal, this statistic of home runs is lining up like leadoff of a game of Big leaguesIt has nothing to do with hitting home runs by initiating a commitment in the big top.

The closest pursuers of Jose Altuve Y Ronald Acuña Jr. are César Hernández, who has 46, Luis Aparicio 42 and finally César Tovar with 34 home runs in the MLB.

Here is the report:

Pair of abusers?