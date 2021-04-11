Ronald Acuña Jr. and his routine of throwing fists at Jean Segura

The Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Dominican Jean Segura have a routine of throwing several shots every time they come together on the field of play in the MLB.

As Latinos they are, every time they play against they leave a fun moment for both the fans and them, Ronald Acuña Jr and Jean Segura they fake a fight every time they get together at second base.

Here the videos;

Acuña and Segura 😭 (via @BravesOnBally) pic.twitter.com/0wSZqDoclM – Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) April 10, 2021

A few years ago, the same thing happened with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when Ronald Acuna Jr. He hit a double and gave the Dominican a tremendous scare at second base.

Here the video:

I’m dying 😂 pic.twitter.com/bAecKuTAB4 – Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) August 5, 2020

Ronald Acuna Jr has shown that he is one of the players of the Big leagues who most enjoys his game, especially in moments of good streaks like the one he had at the start of this season.