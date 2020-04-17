RON SEXSMITH – HERMITAGE

HERMITAGE is not an ode to classicist excess, nor a trip to Winter Palaces, nor a sonata to majesty, despite the fact that the name could be related to artistic sumptuousness.

«Hermitage» is closer to an Old Town Hermitage with its graveyard, its cypresses, its paved walk, its atrium surrounded by trees apt to achieve the freshness that to the torrential artistic beauty RON SEXSMITH discovered the beauty of the simple, the smell from the countryside, the tranquility of time, when he moved from Toronto to Stratford, Ontario, a small town where the composer has discovered the pleasures of dolce far niente that these rural populations provide, so with the foundation based on serenity and sonorous tranquility as if he were a Paul McCartney in his Scottish retirement, the themes of this Hermitage are presented.

An album created in such a pastoral landscape and executed entirely by Sexsmith himself, with producer Don Kerr accompanying him on his walks after turning his entire house into a studio. Songs that are also developed under a tone of optimism typical of those who find the passion for the stillness of the surroundings that can be seen from the first seconds of the album that open with the gurgling of some little birds that are the coda of «Spring Of The Following Time »with that delicious and evocative McCartian melody reminiscent of the compositions of the misunderstood and shy Bromsgrove school teacher named Clifford T Ward, which has its affable follow-up, with harpsichord included, in« Chateau Mermaid ». The light and light-hearted instrumentation including banjo, piano, accordion in “Lo and Behold” or “Winery Blues” evokes Donovan or The Kinks, while soft rock unfolds its magic in “You Don’t Wanna Hear Me”.

However, despite that jubilant tone evident in most of the work, they are in the most complex compositions, among other reasons for a successful lemon lemon vocal harmonies with Don Kerr, where Sexsmith reaches the highest levels of lp. Songs like “Ram Sessions”, where that beatle melody joins Wilson’s Californian influence as it happens in the fantastic “Dig Nation”, “Small Wind Blow” and especially in that modern classic that is “Think of You Fondly”, quite a country Surf’s Up «When Love Pans Out» and its velvet melody, the resolute «Apparently Au Pair», Whatever Shape Your Heart It I »or I» s It Or Isn’t It »and the scent ballad to Beatle “Morning Town” is enough tour for you to drop a tear or two of happiness in this romantic sound passage that is “Hermitage”.

Ron Sexsmith reveals to us his diary of a romantic optimist, something that once was a cure for the heart.

RON SEXSMITH – HERMITAGE

2020-04-17

8 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0