Former McLaren team principal Ron Dennis has donated a million pounds to the initiative called SalutetheNHS.org, which aims to provide high-quality food to British health service workers to tackle the Covid-19 coronavirus.

This initiative will offer completely free food for members of the intensive care teams, anesthetists and also other types of health personnel who cannot leave their area on guard due to the coronavirus protocol.

The idea of ​​SalutetheNHS.org collaborates with big companies like Tesco, Absolute Taste and Yodel, and Ron Dennis has wanted to join the initiative with a contribution of one million pounds sterling.

“This is a time when all of us, individuals and companies alike, must stand up and make the effort to combat Covid-19. We are all in this together. I am delighted to be leading this initiative to help ensure that workers NHS have nutritious meals as they work hourly in this fight. ”

“It means they have one less thing to worry about. We have called SalutetheNHS.org because I think we are all amazed at the work they are doing to save lives. It is a huge logistical effort to build a major professional food delivery operation almost from zero in a week. ”

“I have been very impressed with what we have achieved together so far, but we need the support of others, as well as continuous donations so that this entire operation continues,” said Ron Dennis, according to the British magazine Autosport.

The SalutetheNHS.org initiative is scheduled to start tomorrow – Monday, April 6 – with the delivery of food for health personnel at John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford; a week later they hope to do the same with London’s Great Ormond Street hospital, before expanding the project across the country.

