In these difficult times that we have to face thanks to the coronavirus, almost all the musicians that we love and admire have done something to keep in touch with all their fans, either playing from their homes or announcing the odd thing that lifts our spirits right now And among all those announcements the one that really left us with the square eye was the one made by Romy Madley Croft of The xx.

It turns out that in a small concert that the singer gave on her Instagram Live account, announced that as well as his partner Jamie xx, he was working on his first solo album, after composing with the band the acclaimed I See You of 2017. Playing from home, Romy gave this enormous news that could explain the why the band members gave signs of life a few months ago, when they were apparently working on their fourth record material.

According to Romy Madley Croft herself, This album will be much more joyful than what we have been accustomed to with The xx, and that it will not even be an album with guitars, but experimented with different instruments and sounds. He has not yet given a tentative date to listen to his first solo record material, However, in that show he gave everyone a taste by releasing a track called “Weightless”.

This song – just as he played it in live streaming – It is very reminiscent of the sound of the latest album by the British band, with that melancholic touch that we love so much but with the most positive vibe and to some extent danceable that they showed us with this record material. Basically It is a quiet ballad to enjoy and calm anxiety these days while you think of that special someone.

In addition to making this huge announcement, Romy Madley Croft took advantage of this presentation to play some songs from The xx such as “Angels” and “Brave For You” as well as the occasional cover like “Touch Me” by Rui Da Silva and “Electricity“, The song of Dua Lipa with Silk City who composed for the pop sensation. And if you were wondering, What’s going to happen to the band? Well, the singer said that they are still together, only that each one is focused on different projects, so It will take us a while to hear something new from Romy, Jamie and Oliver.

But we better not tell you more, Listen to an excerpt from “Weightless”, Romy Madley Croft’s new track at minute 5:35. from his concert on Instagram: