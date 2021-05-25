Romeo Santos is mourning the death of his beloved uncle

Romeo Santos He lives one of his saddest days. The interpreter of Eres mía is usually very reserved with his private life, but this time he made an exception and shared with his followers the grief that overwhelms him. Romeo, whose real name is Anthony Santos, revealed the death of his uncle Eduardo, who, in addition to being one of the pillars of his family, was part of his work team. Romeo himself revealed that Eduardo lost his life because of the coronavirus, illness for which he was admitted to a hospital a few weeks ago.

© @ romeosantos The bachata interpreter shared with his followers the hard moment he is going through

Through his Instagram account, the singer, considered as ‘The King of Bachata’ shared his grief with the following message accompanied by a photograph of his beloved uncle. “I do not like to use my networks to give bad news, much less do I get used to giving details about personal matters,” began his message, in which he stressed that he is not very given to sharing his private life on networks such as other famous people.

© @ romeosantosRomeo Santos mourned the death of his uncle

“However, because of the affection that I know that many ‘Romeístas’ have for my uncle Eduardo, I inform you that about two weeks ago uncle was admitted to the hospital due to a discomfort in his chest. There he was diagnosed with COVID and his health worsened with other complications ”, explained the interpreter. “With a lump in my throat, astonished and with difficulties to accept this reality, I share with you that on Wednesday night our uncle left us. But he left in peace. He was a man full of faith, a faithful believer in God. That is why I know that now he is in a better place ”.

Romeo concluded his message thanking everyone for their love and solidarity in these difficult times for him, his family and his work team. “I appreciate the prayers and your condolences. I love him and will miss him every day of my life, until we meet again. ”