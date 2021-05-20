Romeo Santos is in mourning: Who died?

Getty Romeo Santos suffers the death of a loved one.

Romeo Santos lives a difficult moment in the personal sphere after making it known that he lost a relative due to complications derived from the Coronavirus.

Through his official Instagram account, the American singer mourned the death of one of his dearest relatives, his uncle Eduardo, who was also part of his work team and supported him in the most important moments of his outstanding artistic career.

“I don’t like to use my networks to give bad news, and much less do I get used to giving details about personal matters. However, because of the affection that I know that many Romeistas have for my uncle Eduardo, I inform you that about 2 weeks ago, uncle was admitted to the hospital due to a discomfort in his chest. There he was diagnosed with COVID and his health worsened with other complications, ”Santos said in the first fragment of his emotional publication on the social network.

The famous interpreter continued by mentioning: “With a lump in my throat, astonished and with difficulties to accept this reality, I share with you that on Wednesday night our uncle left us, but he left in peace. He was a man full of faith, a believer in God. That is why I know that now he is in a better place ”.

Romeo Santos confessed that the death of his uncle left a deep pain in his heart: “I appreciate your prayers and your condolences. I love him and will miss him every day of my life, until we meet again. “

Thousands of fans expressed their condolences to Romeo Santos for the death of his relative

Hundreds of Romeo Santos fans spoke out on the Instagram platform to mourn the death of the artist’s relative.

“My heartfelt condolences to Romeo and his entire family,” I’m so sorry, Romeo, “” A great shame, I was very young. May God have him in glory and my condolences to Romeo Santos “,” Much strength for Romeo Santos and all his family “,” Peace to his soul and comfort to all family members “,” I accompany you in your pain “, they were some of the reactions on the social network.

Romeo Santos provided a powerful message for the COVID-19 pandemic

At the beginning of April 2020, Romeo Santos was part of an awareness campaign to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Santos provided a thoughtful message on his official Instagram account to encourage his followers to continue taking care of themselves in the midst of the public health crisis experienced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The best way to take care of yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay home. I stay at home for my family and for my fans around the world, “said the singer in a video posted on his profile on the social network.

Romeo Santos also joined Ricky Martin in 2020 for a digital fundraiser to purchase protective equipment for healthcare workers who were treating COVID-19 patients at major hospitals in the United States and Latin America.