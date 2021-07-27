Romeo Santos celebrates his 40th birthday with Aventura, Marc Anthony and Prince Royce

Even if Romeo Santos He is usually very jealous of his private life, a photograph of his birthday celebration was recently shared. Last weekend, Romeo, whose real name is Anthony Santos, celebrated his 40th birthday and did so surrounded by his good friends and collaborators in the medium, such as Marc Anthony, Prince royce and the members of Aventura. Johnny Marines, manager of Romeo Santos, shared a photo of the pleasant evening for the singer’s 40.

© @ ernd0gzHenry, Lenny and Max from Aventura along with Marc Anthony and Prince Royce, on Romeo’s birthday

“Just a bunch of good looking dudes, celebrating my brother’s birthday! (Just a group of handsome guys, celebrating my brother’s birthday!) Happy birthday @romeosantos 📸 @ ernd0gz #happybirthday #romeosantos #aventura #marcanthony #princeroyce “, wrote Marines next to the image, which has thousands of ‘me like ‘and hundreds of comments of well wishes for the interpreter of Indecent Proposal.

Despite the fact that Santos is the most reserved with his private life, on his social networks he has shown a little more activity. On the day of his celebration, the singer born in E Bronx published a couple of photographs with the look he used for his celebration and wrote: “It’s not just the clothes, but the attitude you carry with the hanger.”

On July 21, just on his birthday, Santos shared a post in which he expressed how excited he was to reach the ‘fourth floor’ and thanked each of the experiences in his life, as well as the affection of his relatives , friends and his fans, who have followed him unconditionally for years. “If I had to be born again, I would like to have the same family, the same friends, and the same fans. If I could, I would ask God to please give me the same gift; to send me with the same defects, imperfections and virtues. I wish I made the same mistakes to be the same ANTHONY # 40🎉 # Volvi👑 ”.

© @ romeosantos This was the publication with which Romeo Santos celebrated his arrival at the ‘fourth floor’