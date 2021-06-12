Romelu Lukaku dedicated his annotations to Eriksen

ST. PETERSBURG.

The Belgian Romelu Lukaku shared his emotion and dedicated his two goals this Saturday to Russia (3-0) to the Danish Christian Eriksen, that hours before he collapsed on the grass and at times made one fear the worst, before he could be revived.

I am really happy with the victory, but it was difficult for me to play because my head was with Christian Eriksen. I dedicate it to him, “said Lukaku, chosen player of the match, about his teammate at Inter Milan.

When scored his first goal, the cameras caught how Lukaku remembered Eriksen: “Chris, Chris, I love you, be strong!”

“I shed tears before the game”Lukaku revealed after the match won in St. Petersburg.

I’ve spent a lot of time with him. My thoughts are with his wife and children, “he said.

Lukaku He is the only player who has scored more than one goal in this European Championship so far., which started on Friday.

Eriksen is in recovery in a Copenhagen hospital after collapsing during his national team’s game against Finland.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.