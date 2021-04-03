Romelu Lukaku beat Inter Milan’s Ronaldo Nazario

Surely anyone is shocked to read that a striker surpassed the legendary Ronaldo Nazario In any facet or statistic, his history in football is one of the best in history. At Inter Milan he also left his indelible mark at the end of the 90s.

The numbers, despite being eternal, are also surmountable by new talents. That’s what he achieved Romelu lukaku this Saturday at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium of Bologna, in the 0-1 victory of Inter Milan on matchday 29 of Serie A.

The 27-year-old Belgian forward surpassed the number of goals scored by Ronaldo at Inter Milan in his time as a Nerazzurri player in the late 1990s. Lukaku scored his 60th goal and left behind the 59th scored by the Brazilian. .

⬆️ Lukaku beat Inter Milan’s Ronaldo in goals 🇧🇪 Romelu Lukaku

🏟️ 86 Matches

⚽ 60 Goals

🅰️ 13 Assists 🇧🇷 Ronaldo Nazario

🏟️ 99 Matches

⚽ 59 Goals

🅰️ 12 Assists pic.twitter.com/rQuSa8YsRb – Raúl Zambrano Cabello (@ RaulZambrano7) April 3, 2021

get

What makes this fact achieved by Lukaku more valuable is that he needed 86 matches. While Ronaldo played 13 more games and could not reach 60.

Alessandro Bastoni sent an accurate cross for the Belgian forward to head and then send to save the rebound.

Another brand for Lukaku at Inter

His goal against Bologna was the 20th of the season in Serie A for Lukaku and he became the seventh player in Inter Milan history to score 20 or more goals in two consecutive league seasons.

The first six to do so are already recorded in the club’s history: Giuseppe Meazza, Amedeo Amadei, Roberto Boninsegna, Mauro Icardi, Stefano Nyers and Christian Vieri.