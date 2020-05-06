Newell’s Old Boys, in his public defense for the negative resolution of O’Higgins’ complaint to FIFA by Cristian Insaurralde, recalls that he has open disputes in favor. One of them, with the former granadista Ponce as the protagonist: “A few days ago, a lawsuit was filed with FIFA against AS Roma, Italy, for more than two million euros by virtue of the inclusion of a player without market value in the transfer of Ezequiel Ponce to Spartak from Moscow, to avoid the total payment that corresponded to Newell’s “, indicates the Rosario institution.