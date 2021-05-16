Rome Masters Final: Rafa Nadal – Novak Djokovic: schedule and where to watch the Rome Masters final on TV

Updated 05/15/2021 – 22:44

Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic they will face each other in the final of Masters 1,000 from Rome 2021. To be, once again, a duel for supremacy in men’s tennis. Not be the world number 1 up for grabs, because it is solidly in the hands of the Serbian tennis player, but I do count for a lot both for the competition in terms of the number of Masters 1,000 won -now dominates ‘Nole’ with 36. Nadal is second with 35- as in his psychological effect for the imminent Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have met 56 times so far, with a balance of 29-27 for the current world number 1. However, Nadal has won the last four times they have met on the ground, and in the last two with overwhelming results: 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5 in the 2020 Roland Garros final, the last clash between both, and 6-0, 4-6 and 6-1 precisely in the final of Rome 2019. However, in the last 10 games, on all surfaces, Djokovic dominates 6-4Although among these there were results as close as the 2018 Wimbledon semifinal, won by the Serbian 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 and 10-8. This will be his first game this season.

In Rome, Djokovic has won to reach the final at Fritz (6-3, 7-6), Davidovich (6-2, 6-1), Tsitsipas (4-6, 7-5, 7-5) and Sonego (6-3, 6-7, 6-2). Nadal has surpassed Sinner (7-5, 6-4), Shapovalov (3-6, 6-4, 7-6), Zverev (6-3, 6-4) and Opelka (6-4, 6-4).

So far this season Nadal has added the title of God and reached the quarterfinals of Australian Open, Montecarlo and the Mutua Madrid Open. Djokovic won the Grand Slam of Melbourne, but then gave up in the second round in Monte Carlo and the semi-finals in Belgrade.

Schedule and television channel to see the Rafael Nadal – Novak Djokovic, final of the Masters 1,000 in Rome 2021

The end of Masters 1,000 ATP of Rome 2021, between Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic, I can play on the Center Court of the Foro Italico today Sunday, May 16 not before 17:00, Spanish peninsular time, and can be followed by television on direct through #Go, the sports themed channel of the pay television platform Movistar +.

