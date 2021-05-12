Rome Masters 2021: Serena Williams celebrates the 1,000th match with defeat to Podoroska in Rome

Updated 05/12/2021 – 17:03

Serena Williams, 39, played an official match again today since losing in the Australian Open semifinals to Naomi Osaka. Her age, her daughter Olympia, and the difficulties of traveling as a result of the pandemic have left Serena at her Florida residence.

The American has lost to Nadia Podoroska (7-6 (6) and 7-5), semifinalist at last Roland Garros, at the premiere at the WTA 1,000 in Rome. It wasn’t just another match for Williams. He added 1,000 as a professional racket, with a balance of 851 victories and 149 defeats.

The veteran tennis player, far from her best, I came back from an adverse 5-2 in the second set. However, he did not have enough energy to turn around such an adverse score.

Serena’s great goal is the ‘Grand Slam’ because she lives with the idea of ​​equaling or exceeding the 24 greats of the Australian Margaret Court. At the moment, it adds up to 23. The problem is that to find your last conquest you have to go back to Australia 2017, just before becoming a mother.