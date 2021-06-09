Rome: José Mourinho places Kylian Mbappé as the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Coach Jose Mourinho of AS Roma in Serie A, he surrendered to the quality of footballer Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint Germain of Ligue 1, placing him as the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also read: Tigres UANL wants Jesús Angulo del Atlas in exchange for Julián Quiñones

He is one of those players who wins matches and scares opponents. He goes with everything to try to show everyone that, after Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he is the next best, “were the words of José Mourinho.

The Portuguese strategist declared in front of the media, where he highlighted the level of the footballer of the French National Team, making it clear that he is an attacker who wins matches and scares rival defenses.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

THE HEIR José Mourinho on Kylian Mbappé: “He is one of those players who wins games and scares opponents. He goes with everything to try to show everyone that, after Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he is the next best” #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/rQgf3XbNWR – CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) June 9, 2021

José Mourinho was clear in his message to attacker Kylian Mbappé, assuring that this is the future of football and very soon he will be the successor of Argentine Lionel Messi and Portuguese Cristiy Ronaldo.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content