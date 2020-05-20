The 278.5 million euros of debts recently announced in the data referring to the first quarter of 2020 plunge Rome into a complex financial situation, that it could make illustrious sacrifices in the near future to make the accounts square.

05/19/2020 at 11:49

CEST

EFE

The “deep red”, as the balance presented by Roma has been defined in Italy, notably complicates the work of the sports management, which faces serious difficulties when signing for the final title to elements like English Chris Smalling, one of the most profitable players on loan this season, and of retaining jewels such as the Italian Nicolo Zaniolo.

And is that Rome, a club that is listed on the Milanese Stock Exchange and is obliged to officially disseminate its economic data, recently published a statement that shows a drastic increase in losses.

“Net financial debts up to March 31, 2020 are 278.5 million euross, with an increase of 57.9 million euros compared to June 30, 2019 and 14.1 million euros compared to December 31, 2019, “Roma reported in an official note.

“They are made up of (losses) by availability of 19.9 million euros, financial credits of 10 million euros and financial debts of a total of 308.4 million euros, of the 270 linked to the BONUS of 275 million euros issued last August, “adds the club chaired by the American James Pallotta.

There are many factors that contributed to this negative balance and the coronavirus pandemic, which had a devastating impact on Italian football, stopped since March 9 and still without a clear date to return, inflicted another hard blow to a club that was already experiencing difficulties.

Before the pandemic, which caused more than 31,000 deaths and more than 220,000 infected, shook Italy, Rome was in the final stretch of negotiations to finalize a change of ownership.

James Pallotta, president since 2011, was about to sell the club to his compatriot Dan Friedkin, businessman who works in the automotive, film and hospitality markets, for an amount close to 780 million euros.

It was the club itself, obliged to communicate if there are important movements in the top leadership, which published a statement on December 29 to inform its members of the development of the negotiations. A operation that was wrecked after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Friedkin to rethink the possibility of making an expense of that size.

The 278.5 million euros of losses announced in the first quarter of 2020, and the concrete possibility that these will increase vertically on June 30, could force the Portuguese team Paulo Fonseca to give up pieces of great importance, as they agree in ensuring the Italian general and sports newspapers.

Smalling, defense incorporated as loaned for 3 million euros last summer from the Manchester United, will stay in Rome until June 30 (there could be a short extension to end the Serie A season), but the options to acquire it definitively are more complicated.

Also the Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan was loaned until June 30, 2020 for 3 million euros from United and his future is now up in the air, despite the fact that he himself expressed the desire to stay in the Italian capital.

Regarding the exits, in Italy it is speculation about the possible “goodbye” of Nicolo Zaniolo, one of the brightest talents in Italian football, or Lorenzo Pellegrini, midfielder born and raised in Rome.

.