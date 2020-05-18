While waiting for the return of tourism and the various items seeking to adapt to the safety and hygiene standards necessary in times of coronavirus, Rome will start Monday the reopening of its bars, restaurants and museums at the beginning of a new phase of the departure of the quarantine in Italy, with the lowest numbers and infections since the start of the measures.

With more than 46 million tourists in 2019Rome, the “eternal city”, tops the ranking of the most visited in Italy, and hopes to relaunch its economy with the gradual relaxation of the restriction measures that paralyzed the entire country since March 10.

Bars and restaurants may open tomorrow with a minimum distance between customers of a metrOr, the obligation to use a chinstrap for the staff and the prohibition to offer a buffet service.

A few meters from the Vatican, while some bars, such as the Feffo café on Via delle Fornaci 2, already have the sanitation ready to start their activities tomorrow, other bars such as Alessandro’s, on the pedestrian Borgo Pio, are lamenting the new stage in which will be missing tourists.

“Since May 4, we started the activity with the takeaway service but much to make up for what we have lost now and what we will lose until the recovery of foreign tourism, “says Alessandro a ..

A few meters away, at number 45 of Via del Mascherino, the owner of a business selling religious souvenirs also poses difficulties in opening with the new provisions.

“We cannot open due to the total lack of tourism until Easter 2021”, he claims with a poster stuck on the curtain, for now low, of his business.

Within hours of reopening, claims also come from the Imprese Ospitalità (Mio) Movement, a group that It brings together more than 80,000 gastronomy and hospitality companies from all over Italy.

Late Saturday, after demonstrating in front of the historic Pantheon, one of the organization’s spokespersons, Roberta Pepi, summarizes before . the difficulties and requests of the sector.

“The State must take responsibility for telling us what we can do on the premises without taking responsibility for civil and criminal liability in the event of infections, but above all it must help us with liquidity, for what has already been lost and for what we are going to lose”, raises, and estimates a third, the cafes that tomorrow will not be able to open.

As a signal to a tourism sector that in 2019 contributed 13% of GDP, the Giuseppe Conte government guaranteed that from June 3 tourists from the countries of the European Union entering Italy should not be required to quarantine, in addition to providing for the free movement of people within the country from that date.

Meanwhile, part of the tourism of the Italian capital will return to restart anyway this Monday, when the St. Peter’s Basilica reopen its doors to the faithful, although with a new system of entrances and exits.

To face the distancing provisions that will mark the phase of the new normal, the Vatican arranged that the income will be made only through the columns that surround it, with yellow stripes that mark the distance of one meter in the rows, and an exclusive path for the departure of visitors through the so-called Arco de las Campanas, the usual entrance for the cars of foreign heads of state upon arrival at the Holy See.

Although they are already enabled to reopen, the two most visited payment locations in Rome, the Colosseum and the Vatican Museums, which in 2019 had 7.5 and 6 million visitors, respectively, according to the Ministry of Cultural Assets, they will still remain a few more days with their doors closed.

In the case of the Museums that host the Sistine Chapel, the Holy See is finishing defining a reservation scheme and maximum number to cap the 27,000 tourists a day it had before the pandemic.

The Colisseum, meanwhile, he established this Sunday that will reopen on May 28, although it will also be handled only with reservations.

From this week they will also open their doors, always with the security and hygiene measures decreed by the government of Giuseppe Conte, the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art, the Maxxi Museum and the Borghese Gallery.

In addition to the reopening of bars, restaurants, museums and retail businesses arranged from this Monday, The premier arranged for the gyms to open on May 25 and that from June 15 the theaters, cinemas and summer camps for children are enabled.

Until now, 31,908 people died from coronavius ​​in Italy, with 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, which not only means a slight decrease compared to the 153 reported yesterday but is the lowest number of deaths since the beginning of the quarantine.

The marked decrease in the epidemiological curve is also shown in the 657 new infections reported today, the lowest number since March 4, when the quarantine was still almost a week away. Meanwhile, the total number of infections is 225,435.

