Romantics! Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja dancing | Instagram

The couple of youtubers, singers and businessmen formed by Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja appeared in a video that The Biggest Cuteness shared where they looked as well as very romantic lovers.

The beautiful musical artist is constantly among the favorites of Internet users in terms of the content she shares on her social networks or YouTube channel.

It seems that it is already something more than normal to see Kimberly loaiza succeed in each of the areas where he has been developing since 2016, the same in which he began his career as a youtuber and later he was venturing into others until he became the celebrity that he is today.

Of course, her husband JD Pantoja is not far behind, because although his beautiful wife surpasses him in number of followers, the interpreter of “Santa Paloma“He is also a renowned artist, who thanks to his hard work and effort has managed to surpass himself.

In one of his first videos on YouTube, he excitedly commented that one day one of his videos would have 10,000 likes, which today is a minimum amount for him or his beautiful partner.

However, one of the greatest achievements that so far has surprised more than one is the popularity that Kim Loaiza has achieved in his accounts, since it has been in Tiktok where it has surpassed hundreds, it currently has 40 million 800 thousand followers, it is among the first places of the world top 50 with the largest number of followers in the application.

Each one of his videos in this application always exceeds one million reproductions, he usually shares two or three videos on the same day, something that his fans are fascinated by because on many occasions they are quite entertaining.

In its Tiktok content we find a great variety, some of them quite comical, which on some occasions appears next to Juan de Dios, his friends or relatives, in this case his sister and one of his cousins.

Of course, he has also shared a camera with his two children, although for the moment separated, these by the way tend to be from the videos with more views.

However, other of the most enjoyable, either comic or in this case romantic, are the ones she shares with her husband, such as the one she shared two days ago, where they appear with the song by Julieta Venegas entitled Slow, both looking very romantic.

In the video the interpreter of “Turn off the light“, making a gesture as if he were using a fishing rod, then he begins to” pull “the rope and then we meet JD who immediately hugs her and they dance a little while being separated, to finish giving each other a hug as well as a tender kiss ending with Pantoja leaning a little while embracing his wife at the same time that he raised one of her legs.

They both wore matching outfits perfect for the occasion, as you will recall Kimberly gave birth to her second child on February 16, so she is still wearing a bit of baggy clothes, she was wearing a sweater and black shorts with white tennis shoes and socks.

On the other hand, her husband wore a two-piece outfit, a sweater and cotton pants that faded from the center in gray to the edges in a black tone.The couple was in the house where they are currently living in Mexico City .

So far the video has more than 1,400,000 likes and more than 9 million views, something that not just anyone can do.