Romantic music changes body temperature according to degree of infatuation

The body warming is greater in stable couples when they listen to what they consider their song

Research by the University of Granada and the University of La Frontera (Chile) has shown that romantic songs change the body temperature but they do so to a greater or lesser extent depending on the degree of infatuation of those who listen to it, higher in stable couples.

Scientists from the two universities have analyzed the emotional impact of a couple’s favorite romantic songs in their body temperature, a study in which infrared thermography techniques have been used and reported by the University of Granada in a statement.

The results of his research suggest that, when a couple with less than six months When listening to what they consider “their song”, there is a cooling at the body level (sympathetic activation), especially at the tip of the nose, on the cheeks, forehead and the tip of the middle finger of the dominant hand.

However, in those couples with high levels of bonding and satisfaction more stable, listening to their song produces a body heating in these same parts of the body, which is greater the closer they are.

The researchers, belonging to the Mind, Brain and Behavior Research Center (CIMCYC), have also determined the differences that occur in skin temperature in ex-partners when they listen to their romantic song.

Thus, in those people who miss an ex-partnerListening to your song produces a greater chill or warm-up than your current romantic song with your current partner.

“In this way, the thermal reaction of the skin to” our song “becomes a good indicator of the satisfaction of the couple, and could allow us to find out with objective criteria if you miss your ex or love him more than your current one couple “, explained the researcher at the Thermography Laboratory of CIMCYC Emilio Gómez Milan.

To carry out this still active study, researchers from the University of Granada have asked couples and ex-partners to listen to their song to measure their body temperature and record the changes that occur in it, data to which they add questionnaires on satisfaction partner and their level of union.

Gómez Milan has highlighted that music has a strong emotional impact on people and that the feelings caused by music can be activated the first time we hear a song, but are enhanced by repetition, life experiences and emotional memories.

The emotional thermography used by the scientists of the CIMCYC Thermography Laboratory measures the emotions that a person feels due to the thermal changes of the skin when seeing a photo of the loved one, when giving or receiving a kiss or a look, when lying and also when listening to music.