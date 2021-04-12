Romanian University Partners with Elrond (EGLD) to Accept Crypto Payments

The adoption of cryptocurrencies has received a boost in Romania, as one of the country’s universities announced the acceptance of crypto payments.

Sibiu’s Lucian Blaga University (LBUS), with about 11,000 students, said the move is part of its goal to offer support to local businesses like Elrond (EGLD).

According to the institution, the implementation of crypto payments in its payments will begin next month. Once implemented, students will be able to pay their admission fees using the Elrond (EGLD) token, which the University will convert to Romanian leu.

The rector of Sorin Radu University commented on the development and the association of the institution with Elrond.

“Our university has been and will continue to be a supporter of the community and local businesses,” he said.

More collaborations with LBUS in the future

Elrond was launched from Binance in 2019 and initially started as an exchange. Many graduates of the University are part of his team. Aside from this project, Elrond said that he plans to participate in several other partnerships with LBUS in the future.

The Romanian government recently passed a law that requires exchange providers in Romania to obtain a license from the country’s financial authority before operating. This includes exchanges that monitor crypto transactions.

New rules for cryptocurrency exchanges in Romania

Crypto users who trade digital assets are also mandated to sponsor only exchanges that follow Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. They should also look for exchanges that comply with local and international money laundering rules.

Elrond has witnessed major changes, especially its mainnet exchange last year when the ERD token was changed to EGLD.

The news of Elrond’s collaboration with the Romanian government seems to have galvanized his file. EGLD has risen 13% to $ 231 within 24 hours of the announcement.