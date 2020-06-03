This is one of those stories that ends up looking like a Netflix police series, where the bad guys are the heroes and the rest are just victims who are left looking stupid. From 2014 to date, a gang of criminals from Krakow, Romania, came to Rivera Maya in Mexico to create a card cloning industry through 100 ATMs of the Multiva bank.

These skimmers (nickname given to people who steal bank card information by inserting illegal devices or software into ATMs) were led by Florian Tudor, aka The Shark. His gang generated about 10 percent of a global card cloning market, all from Cancun, in addition to that they dedicated themselves to money laundering, intimidation, bribery and, presumably, murder, in order to grow their business.

It was not overnight that they accomplished all of this. Adrian Tiugan, aka Mufa or Jack, came to find Florian Tudor in Cancun and in 2013 he registered the company Top Life Servicios in that city, whose purpose was to serve and operate ATMs in Mexico, with his real name because, as he declared, he had nothing to hide. By that time skimmers were already operating in Indonesia, India, Barbados, Granada, Paraguay, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Tiugan was known to have entered Mexico with a false passport and had a criminal record in Italy and the Vatican for tampering with ATMs. Even so, the Mexican authorities gave him the permits.

In 2014, Top Life wins a contract with Multiva bank to place ATMs in the Rivera Maya (a tourist area), and he did so. The ATMs were of Chinese origin and had integrated illegal devices that delivered, via Bluetooth, the data of customers’ cards. The cabinets had the Banco Multiva logo.

Once the card was cloned, money was withdrawn from the account in various parts of the world. “Thus, the victims had a difficult time connecting with their vacations in Mexico. And even more difficult to link what happened to a particular ATM, “says the investigation. The criminals only withdrew $ 200 per card, so as not to raise suspicions.

“We control around 100 ATMs with chips installed in them… On average, each machine copied about 1,000 cards each month. We withdrew about $ 200 from each of these cards. 20 million dollars withdrawn every month ”, declared one of the informants.

Top Life Servicios ended up generating income of $ 240 million annually, tax-free and, according to an investigation carried out by OCCRP, Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad and Fifth Element Lab, Multiva suspected what was happening, but “no stopped the plot ”.

The band started with 50 people and at the beginning of 2020 they already had a thousand members. In 2015 they created Inmobiliaria Investcun, to be able to launder their money in the most privileged area of ​​Cancun. In 2019 they invested in the residential and golf project in Puerto Morelos, between Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

Other Mexican companies controlled by Enachescu include Alto Mundo, a gym and sportswear company; Mexrou, an import and export company; Intacarrent, which rents and repairs vehicles; and Brazil Money Exchange, which has offices throughout the Riviera Maya.

Tiugan is known to have never had a problem with local authorities or from reports of card cloning or his fake passport. In fact, when the Attorney General of the Republic investigated Tudor, he denounced them for robbery, extortion, and violation of human rights and the agents who took part in the investigation were removed from their positions. In Mexico, none of the Romanians involved in these crimes is currently wanted.

According to information published by Proceso and El Universal, a week ago it was announced that the lawyer representing the Florian Tudor group, Jesús Constantino Rivera, is the brother of Camilo Constantino Rivera, a unit head of the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office. It was also learned that a Romanian was arrested and mysteriously released in Ensenada, Baja California, “a state in which the Romanian mafia has been detected multiple times.”

.