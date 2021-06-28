Romance with his father’s girlfriend, Emilio Osorio in this situation | INSTAGRAM

It is well known that the relationship between Juan Osorio and your current couple Eva Daniela, has given much to talk about since it became known that there is a difference of almost 40 years between them, now it has been revealed that the producer’s son, Emilio Osorio and the aforementioned actress could play a couple in “What Does it happen to my family? ”.

Everything came to light yesterday afternoon when on the official site of The stars released a interview in which the aforementioned comments a bit about her first appearance in the telenovela produced by Juan Osorio, in which her character will seek to reach her son’s heart.

The actress confessed that her character will be accomplice, and victim at the same time, of the fearsome “Ofelia del Olmo”, who will be played by Lisette Morelos, and who will fight for him love of the character of Emilio Osorio, with this the suspicions of this controversial matter are confirmed, it is no secret that the audience on the internet is attracted to this type of topic.

Now, the novelty is also that Eva Daniela will debut in “What’s wrong with my family?” next Monday and will have a great participation in the soap opera with her boyfriend’s son, this in summary.

The contemporary actress 26-year-old who conquered the heart of one of Televisa’s most important producers and has maintained a good relationship with his co-worker cast, Emilio, who said supports the Romance holding his father, as it is very clear that he is happy.

Likewise, recently in a broadcast of a famous television program he declared that “the main thing is that I don’t have to like him, he has to like me, what about me? Obviously I give the go-ahead ”.

Although Eva makes her debut in the telenovela next Monday, her courtship with The producer has become known due to the moments in which she has been captured in the recordings of the last episodes of the aforementioned drama with her partner.

Eva’s character will bring great changes to life. She is about a young woman who “has a very cool message for all the girls who have a dream, because she manages to make her dream of being a chef come true, since she left Guanajuato to go to study. to Madrid ”, the young woman explained in an interview.

She added that she is very excited about the direction her character will take and the way it will change the lives of others, in addition to entering just at the moment when the telenovela is enjoying a very good rating and acceptance by the public.

The actress has shown that she is not afraid of the criticism she faces due to the age gap that exists between her and Osorio defends that for them it does not matter.

Eva has even had to face the comments of Niurka, the producer’s former partner, but with great tranquility, as she assured that being Emilio’s starlet mother, she prefers to preserve her friendship with the actor than to give importance to Marcos’s criticism

“Lorena Pineda” interpreted by Eva Daniela will enter to change the life of “Lalo” in What happens to my family? on Monday June 28 at 8:30 p.m. on the Canal de las Estrellas. The telenovela is already in its final stretch, as it will have a total of 102 chapters, of which 90 have been broadcast.

The project has already been recorded in its entirety and Emilio Osorio has already put his acting career on hiatus, as he left Mexico City to visit Niurka in Mérida and then begin his music studies in Spain, as reported last Thursday in Mexico City International Airport