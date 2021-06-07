Romance is back? Michelle Vieth rumored to be in love | INSTAGRAM

New rumors today claim that renowned actress Michelle Vieth apparently took time to find love again, after she had some failed relationships after her divorce of former bullfighter Christian Aparicio.

In social networks, Internet users have created all kinds of theories about rekindling a romance from the past, so below we will tell you everything we know about it.

It should be remembered that the artist of successful soap operas, years ago had an affair with the also actor Hector Soberon, whom she met during the recordings of the melodrama that made her famous “my little naughty.”

You may also be interested: Program Today, Michelle Vieth vomits in front of the cameras

However, despite the fact that they were married earlier in the year 2002, years later they made the divorce, between scandals for alleged infidelities and others, the leak of photos and private videos of the artist, undoubtedly a very dark stage of her life, which has already been in the past.

Although, currently, we know openly that Michelle is part of the program “The stars dance today”, a contest in which various celebrities compete to show their best steps during the morning program “TODAY” from Televisa, where, by the way, he has shown a great passion for dance by performing very well on stage.

In the contest, Vieth has as a dance partner the former footballer Silverio Rocci, with whom, as the custom of the spectators, some people have related him romantically, however, she herself has come out to deny these versions, because before being so famous, she was interviewed by the media.

“No, man, how do you think? We are working, now we are rehearsing. There’s no more. […] I believe that you know me, you know my trajectory and we are not going to fall into gossip. I come to do my job, that’s what I was hired for ”, the beautiful blonde expressed very sure of her answer.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Likewise, in the program “Con Permiso” of the television network Unicable, the host Juan José Origel pointed out that Michelle currently returned with her ex-partner, Christian Aparicio, Pepillo highlighted that the rumors of a relationship between Vieth and Rocci are due to the fact that the The couple has good chemistry on screen, plus they are always together and have been caught having a coffee, but always as part of their rehearsal days for the dance contest in which they participate.

In fact, we think it is necessary to remember that the actress published in February of this year a photograph where she appeared next to her aforementioned ex-partner, however, the photograph was removed from her profile a few days later.

It is worth mentioning that earlier in the broadcast of the contest, she surprised and left the judges and viewers of the program with a great taste in the mouth, who were able to enjoy an attractive burlesque dance, where the actress showed her best steps and also her slim figure.

On that special occasion, her beautiful wardrobe comprised of a black suit with sequins and silver appliques, the famous actress put all the enthusiasm to perform her dance, which earned her that Lolita Cortés will rate her with a 10, as well as Andrea Legarreta, who gave him the same rating, while Latin Lover gave him a 9.