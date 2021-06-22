Romance in Hoy Program ?, they capture very romantic drivers

¿Romance in Hoy Program ?, they attract very romantic drivers | Instagram

First than Pablo Montero! quite romantic air.

In a very compromising position and with a very confident little hand it was that they captured the beautiful daughter of Magda Rodriguez coexisting behind the scenes nothing more and nothing less than with Ariel Miramontes, best known for his character as Albertano Santacruz.

In the video that is already on social networks you can see the niece of the producer of Today standing and turning his back to the camera, which he had not noticed, very close to the actor.

The brief recording shows Miramontes sitting with his legs open and between his legs was Andrea Escalona placeholder image, who in turn, caressed her face. It seems that it was the gallant who first noticed the camera and quickly alerted the actress that they were being filmed.

This makes many followers of the Hoy Program think, since they thought that the one with whom Daniel Bisogno’s ex had a relationship was with the singer Pablo Montero, with whom he formed a dance partner in Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

The rumors became strong after observing flirtations and more among celebrities, in addition to saying that they even took time to eat together and even, on one occasion, Montero was recorded leaving the forums in Escalona’s truck.

When questioned by these rumors, the beautiful host of the morning Televisa star pointed out that they were only very good friends, but when asked if there could be something else between them, she indicated that relationships begin in this way.