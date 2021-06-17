¿Romance en Hoy ?, Andrea Escalona talks about Pablo Montero | Instagram

Is love in the air in the Hoy Program ?. Rumors about an affair between the television host Andrea Escalona placeholder image and the singer Pablo Montero They are getting stronger and finally, the actress has also been approached about this situation.

It was before the camera of Edén Dorantes that Magda Rodríguez’s daughter opened her heart and spoke about Montero, whom she claims to love very much. Daniel Bisogno’s ex indicated that there is no romance with the actor and that they are great friends.

Andrea Escalona shared that for her Pablo Montero is a close friend and as part of her family, as well as co-leading Raúl Araiza, Paul Stanley and Lambda García; however, there was a comment that opened the possibility.

The beautiful niece of Andrea Rodríguez Doria, producer of the Hoy Program, confessed to the question of whether there could be a romance with Montero that every courtship begins with a beautiful friendship and that is where they are currently, which would indicate that she does not rule out the possibility of form a couple with the singer of the Mexican regional.

The chemistry between Andrea and Pablo has been more than evident during their participation as a dance partner in The Stars Dance Today and there are those who assure that they even take time to eat together.

Something that drew enormous attention was that at a time when the press approached Pablo Montero when he left the Televisa forums, he left with great speed, since he was preparing to record, but he did so in Escalona’s truck.

The rumors that there is something between them is getting stronger and although Andrea Escalona did not rule out the possibility of a romance, it will be time who determines whether there will be a love story between these celebrities.