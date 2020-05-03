Romana Novais is a fan of stylish looks. For her husband’s live show, Alok, the doctor bet on a Riachuelo outfit: plain tulle blouse, black straight cropped top and green camouflage jogger pants. The influencer completed the look with a sandal. ‘So far without understanding what was this live by Alok? Who wants more !? Did you like it too? ‘He asked on Instagram

Romana Novais took great care in her look to honor her husband’s live show, Alok, this Saturday (2). Like Ivete Sangalo, the DJ opened his house and brought entertainment to the musician. For the musician’s virtual show, the doctor bet on a production by Riachuelo, a darling brand of celebrities: plain tulle blouse, from R $ 49.90, black cropped top, from R $ 69.90, and green camouflage jogger pants , of R $ 99.90. The influencer completed the look with an Ankle Strap Vizzano sandal, R $ 69.90. “So far without understanding what was this live by Alok? Who wants more !? Like it too?”, He wrote on Instagram.

DJ Alok welcomes son in live and look becomes meme on the web

During the live broadcast, Romana arrived with the couple’s son, Ravi, 4 months old, and delighted users. Alok’s wife and the little boy were present at the beginning of the presentation. Then the baby went to sleep. On Multishow’s Instagram, a post recorded the appearance of the artist’s family. Netizens also made fun interpretations of the DJ’s costume. “Alok is wearing his skin at the freefire. Too angry #AlokEmCasa”, said one. “Why is Alok dressed like a Mortal Kombat fighter?” Asked another. Earlier, Alok tested lights for his live and fans from São Paulo recorded the laser show he showed in the city sky.

Musician reveals details of ‘Alok Em Casa’

Alok’s positive energy and music was featured on the Globo screen. “I want to bring a little joy to the people who are at home and also make them aware of the moment we are going through. I want to send a message of hope, that everything will be all right. I am very excited, very happy and preparing a lot for this moment. It will be a very different presentation from what I am used to doing “, said the artist, who made his debut at the São Paulo Carnival, where he exchanged kisses with his wife in an electric trio.

Music, technology and game night

A fan of technology and games, Alok mixed the two elements throughout the presentation, which warned about caring for young people during the coronavirus epidemic. “This is the first live that I do in this format and my expectation is huge. In addition to the technological language, we will also use a language aimed at gamers, especially ‘Free Fire’ players. I am going to step out of my comfort zone, but I’m really excited for this new challenge “, commented the DJ.

(By Patrícia Dias)

