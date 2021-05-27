Roman Safiullin moves on to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 12:31 PM CEST

The Russian tennis player Roman safiullin, number 181 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and seventeen minutes by 6-1 and 6-3 to Liam broady, British tennis player, number 146 of the ATP. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

Broady failed to break serve at all, while Safiullin, meanwhile, did it 4 times. In addition, in the first serve the Russian player had a 56% effectiveness, a double fault and got 80% of the service points, while his opponent’s effectiveness was 64%, he made 3 double faults and got the 51% of service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase in which the lowest ranked tennis players face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.