The rise of The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, to the top

There were many attempts by Roman Reigns to dethrone Brock Lesnar. Far is Wrestlemania 31 with the exchange of Rollins in between, his first failed attempt.

After that match in the Showcase of the Immortals, Roman faced The Beast countless times, either in Triple Threat, Fatal-4-Way or individual matches like Wrestlemania 34.

It wasn’t until the 2018 Summerslam that Roman Reigns finally got his long-awaited victory against Lesnar, as well as the only title that resisted him, the Universal Championship.

It gave fans back the smile of having a full timer champion, ready to defend his title 365 days a year. Also, at that time, The Big Dog had his brothers from The Shield covering his back. Everything seemed to sew and sing for our champion, a long reign was foreseen until the leukemia ended the dream of the Roman Emperor.

11 years after going into remission for the first time, the cancer re-activated at the height of Samoan’s career. Joe Anoa’i was saying goodbye in tears to the WWE Universe announcing that he would return earlier than planned. So it was.

He arrived just in time to beat the current WWE champion, Drew McIntyre, at Wrestlemania 35, while his universal title fell into the hands of his brother Seth, who that same night dethroned Lesnar in a fight marked by low blows.

2020 was going to be his year

This year it seemed like we would see Roman at the top after his promos with Goldberg and the lack of fighters on SmackDown with enough credibility to carry the responsibility of being world champions, but the coronavirus deprived us of that moment.

We do not know how the coronavirus crisis will evolve, or if Roman Reigns will return to the WWE recordings soon, but what is clear is that he will return.

Separating Roman from WWE is very complicated since The Big Dog is very stubborn and faithful to the company of the McMahons. Before the end of 2020 we will see Reigns lifting the belt again.

