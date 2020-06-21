The ESPN star recently spoke to some of WWE’s biggest superstars who had a chance to take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Edge, Shane McMahon, Matt Bloom, and Triple H shared several previously unknown stories of The Undertaker’s WrestleMania legacy.

The Big Dog revealed his reactions when Vince McMahon told him that he would face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Roman Reigns said The Undertaker had been found a week before Vince McMahon broke the news, but The Deadman did a good job of keeping the secret, and details on hand-to-hand.

Roman didn’t want to lose to Taker

When Vince McMahon finally told Reigns about the plan for the Showcase of the Immortals, the former Universal Champion was amazed. The first thought that came to Roman Reigns’ mind was about letting himself be overcome by the legend of the Afterlife.

Roman Reigns admitted that he wanted to lose to The Phenom, but WWE had different plans. Roman Reigns felt it would have been a better story if he had finished Undertaker with victory.

The Big Dog had no idea of ​​the accumulated damage and zebra that the Dead Man had, and besides that if he had known, he would have tried to tell a different story inside the ring. In addition, he finally admits that he has the thorn in that fight, because if it had been perfect, he would have told a great story.

WrestleMania 33: Roman Reigns vs Undertaker

As we all know, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 33 ended up being a disappointing hand in hand for many, although it must be admitted that if there was magic in the ring, but certainly the Dead Man was no longer enough, with his hip injury bothering him . The afterlife legend was not at his best physical moment to perform the fight, and the unsatisfactory result led him to reject plans to withdraw from wrestling as he had originally planned.

The fifth and final chapter of the documentary series, Undertaker: The Last Ride, will be released tomorrow Sunday, and there is speculation that the WWE Legend may finally announce his retirement at the end of the WWE Network special.

However, what if it doesn’t? The Undertaker still has one final chapter left in WWE.

In Lucha Noticias we will bring as quickly as possible all the content for you to enjoy, with our adaptations to Spanish:

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.