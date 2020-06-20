Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, but he didn’t want it to be

While speaking to ESPN, Roman Reigns explained how Vince McMahon broke the news that he was getting a fight that is a fighter’s dream: a hard hand at WrestleMania against The Undertaker.

Roman Reigns had to credit The Undertaker for keeping that information secret until the right time. When Roman Reigns finally realized who his WrestleMania opponent was, he obviously made him happy.

Reigns then explained that his first impression was that he wanted to lose the match out of respect.

“I remember the conversation with Vince,” Reigns recalled. “I saw Taker about a week before, and he almost revealed it,” but he did well to keep the secret. He realized that he still didn’t know. When Vince explained it to me, I was amazed. It is something that everyone who works in the business wants. enter the ring with The Undertaker. And I remember the first thing I thought was that I wanted to lose against him. I wanted to lose. Immediately, that was my instinct. Out of respect. “I knew he had pain and injuries, but I didn’t know he was going [a someterse a una cirugía de cadera] soon after that or else I would have crafted that story a little differently. ” Then I knew it was up to me to try to help make a great fight. I thought it would have been a better story if I had got the backstroke at the end. Obviously, it wasn’t like that. “

Vince McMahon had other plans for Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Fans and Reigns might have preferred The Undertaker victory, but that was not the happy ending McMahon had in mind.

Reigns gave Taker his second loss on the show of shows. The following night on RAW, The Big Dog was greeted with massive boos, in its famous phrase “This Is My Yard Now.”

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.