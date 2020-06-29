Samoan wrestler Roman Reigns has spoken about his absence from WWE programming

Since his absence from Wrestlemania 36 Roman Reigns has stayed away from weekly WWE shows. The fighter was absent from company recordings during the Coronavirus pandemic. due to his battle with leukemia. During an interview with Metroplus, Roman discussed the reasons for leaving Wrestling during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I had to make a decision for my family. The company has done everything possible to make the work environment safe. However, it was not the workplace that I considered. Make the decision due to the number of trips and because we are a diverse group and with people from all over. I can’t be sure that everyone is taking things seriously and staying home the same way I am, “said Reigns.

«I entrust my life to my teammates every time I step foot in the ring. But I cannot have the same confidence when my wife and children are involved. But I don’t want it to be taken as an uprising against the company. I love WWE. I have been part of the company since I was a boy. That is why I take things so seriously when I represent WWE. ”

Roman Reigns also spoke about his relationship with his family and complications during the difficult times they lived through during the health crisis.

It was hard. It is difficult to take care of my twin children. It seems they have a habit of getting up at 6:30. It is then when I have to wake up and prepare. However fantastic, we will soon have two more twin children. It’s great to have two more additions and expand the family tree, ”stated Romana Reigns.

