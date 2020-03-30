Roman Reigns talks about being off the card at WrestleMania 36.

The coronavirus has affected various aspects of this year’s edition of Wrestlemania. However, one of the most important things it has affected has been the participation of Roman Reigns. The big dog was confirmed to fight Goldberg for the Universal championship, but finally the plans have changed due to the health of Reigns.

Considering his recent battle with leukemia, Roman He was in a vulnerable position because his immune system put him at great risk. After this tragic news, Roman Reigns He has personally spoken on the subject in his official account of Instagram.

You know everything that is happening. It’s all in the news, reports or whatever you want to call him, that I’m out of WrestleMania. It’s funny because over the years, people have been telling me; “Don’t appear at WrestleMania, we don’t want you.” Here’s a good difference between fans and haters who don’t want me there. But by the time I made the decision for myself and my family, you don’t know the story behind it.

All you know is what you think, my health. But you don’t know what happens in my life. You don’t know if I have new members who are coming to my family or also other members who are older. As an old phrase says; Open that cover and read a couple of pages. Read a couple of chapters before opening your mouth. » Take this time to improve, be in the present and make the most of the moment you can. If we can’t grow this, I don’t think we’ll get a chance.

For all my fans, sorry, I will not be able to compete this year, be on the show and entertainers. Sometimes things are more important and I have to make a decision for myself and my family. No matter what it is, you already know how things are going. I still love this game, I still love pro wrestling and the world of sports entertainment. I still love being in the ring. It’s kind of weird being in the ring with no audience on campus, but I’m ready to go back to work.

