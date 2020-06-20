Roman Reigns was recently interviewed on ESPN, and The Big Dog recalled his loving hand at WrestleMania 33 against The Undertaker. Reigns and The Deadman started the rivalry at the PPV Royal Rumble 2017, and ended with Roman defeating The Undertaker on The Show of Shows.

While talking to ESPN, Reigns revealed that he sat in a chair and cried moments after beating The Undertaker. Reigns went to the backstage while The Phenom was dropping everything and the fans present gave him a deserved applause. He sat in a small chair and cried because he was not satisfied with the fight even though it had been amazing overall.

I went through gorilla postition and he was still in the ring, they just threw me off the ramp to this little waiting area where people do [preparativos] last minute before a fight. I sat in one of these little chairs and cried. It was an emotional overload, for bad reasons and for good reasons too. As a perfectionist, I think Mark can agree that we had such an amazing story. If everything had gone perfectly … man, it would have been so hot. But the opportunity to star in a WrestleMania with Taker, I was very grateful. But the perfectionist in me couldn’t let it go. He ate me inside, and it still bothers me a little.

Reigns added that he later did not attend the after party and spent the entire night drinking and talking to The Usos.

Roman Reigns is one of only two men to have defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar had already broken the Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak in Issue 30 of the Showcase of the Immortals. Since then, The Phenom had defeated Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon in The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Fans had their doubts about this fateful night, but they still hoped that The Undertaker would somehow manage to beat Roman Reigns even though his best moment had already passed by then. A devastating spear ended things for The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns came out of the fight with his hands up in victory. Both men had claimed before WrestleMania that WWE was their yard, and Reigns proved at the event that The Undertaker’s time had passed.

While Roman Reigns went backwards and cried, The Undertaker remained in the ring and hinted that he had finished as a professional wrestler. However, this did not happen, as he returned a year later to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

