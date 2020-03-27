Wrestling planet | Roman Reigns out of Wrestlemania 36

Roman Reigns is reported to be off the Wrestlemania 36 card. It was only a matter of time until WWE was affected by the coronavirus. WrestleMania 36 had to be transferred to two nights without fans, and the recordings had to continue before the Performance Center closed. Now the company will have to deal with a talent that is not involved.

Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that superstar Roman Reigns will not be fighting in his scheduled matchup facing WWE Universal Champion Goldberg. The Big Dog was not comfortable competing in it Performance center as a result of his battle against leukemia. To be immunocompromisedRoman Reigns did not want to risk his health.

After his battle with leukemia, Roman Reigns returned in February to announce that he was in remission. He ended by talking about how he was overwhelmed by the support he received from everyone since he made the announcement in October 2018.

WWE is currently working on a replacement opponent for Goldberg. WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4-5.

WWE Precautions in the Performance Center

Stephanie McMahon detailed the numerous security precautions the company is currently taking while filming programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes taking people’s temperatures and making sure they are in perfect health before entering the WWE Performance Center, as well as not allowing people who have been outside the country (or in contact / contact with someone who has been outside the country) to enter.

In Planeta Wrestling we will have you informed about the update of this news.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.