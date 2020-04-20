Roman Reigns: “Being diagnosed with leukemia at age 22 was like a death sentence”

This year marks the first anniversary since Roman Reigns announced that he had expired leukemia a second time. Reigns recalls in his interview with Muscle and Fitness the first time he was diagnosed at the age of 22 during his football days and how that changed his life.

«I signed with the Minnesota Vikings for a tryout. During the tests they did all my physical exams ».

“On the blood test I found out that he had 70-80,000 white blood cells. I had no idea what was going on. They sent me back home, where I was diagnosed with leukemia. “ “For a 22-year-old, finding out about that news was beyond me. Also, my wife was pregnant. . We had our daughter on the way; everything was falling apart. It looked like a death sentence.

Returning from remission, Reigns He commented that he has focused on a new exercise routine that has been helping him learn to connect with his body differently than before.

“I think the biggest change in my training was the mindset.” “Training was always a tool for me to become a better athlete, for me it was never something aesthetic like, ‘Man, I want to look good naked, or, I want to look good on the beach.'” My thought was always, ‘Man, I want to move that guy out of my way, and then destroy the guy with the ball,’ I wanted to be the strongest athlete, you know, the best athlete on the field of play. «

Mindset change in exercises

Reigns continued:

“Definitely my training is now much more intuitive, instead of just moving the bar, it also involves feeling the movement of the bar. It’s really weird that at 34, I’m still learning to connect with my body.

For me, it’s not just lifting the weights, it’s also about conditioning, exhaustion, and learning to connect with my body on a muscular level,

