Roman Reigns made a decision for himself and his family when he decided not to work at WrestleMania 36 as scheduled. He went home and fans have not seen The Big Dog on WWE television since then. He had his reasons for going home and staying there too.

Roman Reigns doesn’t trust other WWE superstars

While talking to The Hindu, Roman Reigns explained that he stayed home for his family. You also can’t trust that everyone in the WWE cast is taking the coronavirus as seriously as they should be. This encouraged him to stay home as well.

“For me, I just had to make a decision for my family. The company (WWE) has done everything possible to make it the safest possible working environment. It wasn’t necessarily the workplace that worried me. ” “The decision was made mainly because each lighter travels a lot, and we are all such a diverse group and from everywhere. I’m not convinced, and I can’t trust the fact that everyone takes it as seriously and locks up at home as I do. I trust my life with my coworkers every time I enter the ring, but I can’t put the same trust when it involves my children, my wife and my family. But I don’t want it to come out, since I’m taking a position against the company, because I love WWE. I have been a part of this company since I was a little boy. That’s why I always take it so personally when I represent them. “

Roman Reigns will return and cannot wait to return. It won’t happen until things are safer. Roman Reigns has her reasons for not wanting to take any risks. Hopefully, there will come a day soon when Reigns’ quarantine ends and everyone can continue beyond this time when a pandemic controls our lives.

