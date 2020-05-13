Roman Reigns creates a profile on Cameo

WWE SmackDown superstar Roman Reigns recently signed up for an account with the service Cameo.

Fans can now request personalized videos from The Big Dog, at just $ 250 per message.

To compare prices, we noticed that the former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle was charging $ 25 for his videos. WWE Hall of Fame member Bret Hart charges $ 150, while SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E charges $ 125.

Actor David Hasselhoff charges $ 300, comedian Gilbert Gottfried charges $ 150, UFC Hall of Fame Randy Couture charges $ 50, and NFL legend Brett Favre charges $ 250.

Reigns’ description on Cameo goes like this:

«Joe» Roman Reigns «Anoai, WWE Champion. JOE ANOAI is a professional WWE wrestler also known as »ROMAN REIGNS«.

Anoai is 1 time Universal Champion, 3 times WWE Champion, 1 time United States Champion, 1 time Intercontinental Champion and 1 time WWE Tag Team Champion ».

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE action since before WrestleMania 36, ​​as he was concerned about being in action during the coronavirus pandemic due to his health.

