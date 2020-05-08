Journalist Dave Meltzer has revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer that Roman Reigns could be fired from WWE if his situation does not change.

Roman Reigns is out of action from Wrestlemania, an event in which he resigned from appearing due to the COVID pandemic. Roman was slated to fight Goldberg but ultimately decided to stay home and it was Braun Strowman who replaced him and became the new Universal Champion.

Dave Meltzer’s statements on the Roman Reigns situation

These were Dave Meltzer’s remarks about the Roman Reigns situation in WWE. In them he talks about how the company can make difficult decisions if this situation is prolonged.

If this situation lasts a few months, I don’t think anyone will tell him anything, they know what is best for him. The problem is that if this lasts for example a year WWE is going to have to make some difficult decisions. Fortunately for him, he has made a lot of money in recent years, and although he does not know how he lives and what he spends, he is in a good financial situation to not feel pressured. If he feels that the best thing for him and his family is not to return, he will not do it.

